Arizona State squares off against Texas State

Texas State (2-0) at Arizona State (1-1), Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 395.5 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 169.5 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 226 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (65th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 338 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 260.5 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 77.5 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (74th)

Texas State Offense

Overall: 530 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 250 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 280 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 47.5 points per game (17th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 427.5 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 233.5 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 194 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (113th)

Arizona State is 128th in third down percentage, converting 20.8% of the time. Texas State ranks 61st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.3%.

Arizona State ranks 116th in the FBS averaging 71 penalty yards per game, compared to Texas State’s 59th-ranked 48.5 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 339 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 148 yards on 23 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 209 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 500 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 238 yards on 33 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 237 yards on 12 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Arizona State fell to Mississippi State 24-20 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Leavitt passed for 82 yards on 10-of-22 attempts (45.5%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 25 yards. Brown carried the ball 18 times for 110 yards, adding three receptions for 10 yards. Tyson had six receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Texas State won 43-36 over UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 6. Jackson passed for 286 yards on 12-of-20 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 34 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Pare carried the ball 21 times for 71 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Sparks recorded 155 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Arizona State plays at Baylor on Sept. 20. Texas State hosts Nicholls State on Sept. 20.

