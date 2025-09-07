Arizona and Kansas State meet in Big 12 action

Kansas State (1-2) at Arizona (2-0), Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Arizona Offense…

Kansas State (1-2) at Arizona (2-0), Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 450.0 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 283.5 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 166.5 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 44.0 points per game (23rd)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 237.0 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 145.5 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 91.5 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 4.5 points per game (4th)

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 363.3 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 254.3 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 109.0 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (78th)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 333.0 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 176.7 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 156.3 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (105th)

Kansas State ranks 100th in third down percentage, converting 34.3% of the time. Arizona ranks 18th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 22.2%.

Kansas State is 87th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Arizona’s 1st-ranked +7 margin.

Arizona is 105th in the FBS averaging 67.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 22nd-ranked 33.0 per-game average.

Arizona is 16th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 60.0% of red zone trips.

Kansas State is 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:49.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 534 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Quincy Craig, 156 yards on 15 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayin Whatley, 206 yards on 8 catches, 2 TDs

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 763 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 136 yards on 30 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 216 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Arizona defeated Weber State 48-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fifita led Arizona with 373 yards on 17-of-22 passing (77.3%) for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Ismail Mahdi had 51 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for 27 yards and one touchdown. Whatley had five receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas State lost 24-21 to Army on Saturday, Sept. 6. Johnson threw for 172 yards on 15-of-25 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Jackson carried the ball seven times for 30 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Jaron Tibbs recorded 61 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Arizona plays at Iowa State on Sept. 27. Kansas State hosts UCF on Sept. 27.

