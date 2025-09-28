Appalachian State takes on Oregon State in Week 6

Oregon State (0-5) at Appalachian State (2-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Appalachian…

Oregon State (0-5) at Appalachian State (2-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 435.8 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 284.5 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 151.3 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (98th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 324 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 239.8 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 84.3 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (96th)

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 333.4 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 239.6 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 93.8 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 17.4 points per game (123rd)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 442 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 281.6 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 160.4 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 36.6 points per game (128th)

Appalachian State ranks 133rd in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin.

Appalachian State ranks 132nd in the FBS averaging 84.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Oregon State’s 7th-ranked 30 per-game average.

Oregon State ranks 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Team leaders

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 943 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 513 yards on 88 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 337 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 1,165 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 58.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 302 yards on 88 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Trent Walker, 405 yards on 30 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Appalachian State fell 47-14 to Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 27. Swann passed for 64 yards on 11-of-24 attempts (45.8%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Dubinion carried the ball 17 times for 113 yards, adding one reception for 10 yards. Izayah Cummings put up 20 yards on three catches.

Oregon State fell 27-24 to Houston on Friday, Sept. 26. Murphy led Oregon State with 201 yards on 20-of-33 passing (60.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Cornell Hatcher Jr. had 93 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for six yards. Walker put up 103 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Appalachian State plays at Georgia State on Oct. 11. Oregon State hosts Wake Forest on Oct. 11.

