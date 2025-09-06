Appalachian State overcomes four turnovers in 20-13 victory over FCS Lindenwood

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Swann threw for 292 yards, Rashod Dubinion ran for 194 yards, and Appalachian State defeated…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Swann threw for 292 yards, Rashod Dubinion ran for 194 yards, and Appalachian State defeated Lindenwood 20-13 on Saturday.

Swann got the Mountaineers (2-0) off to a fast start, throwing a 72-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Stroman on the first play from scrimmage. However, three lost fumbles and an interception kept Appalachian State from putting their FCS opponent away.

The third lost fumble led to Nate Glantz’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Rico Bond that made it 20-13 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Lions (0-2) then recovered an onside kick but Glantz was intercepted by Elijah McCantos on a deep fourth-down pass.

Appalachian State gained 503 yards on offense but had four turnovers.

Glantz passed for 217 yards but was sacked eight times, leading to the Lions’ minus-1 rushing total.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.