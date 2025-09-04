Appalachian State matches up with FCS Lindenwood

Lindenwood (0-1) at Appalachian State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Appalachian State…

Lindenwood (0-1) at Appalachian State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 586 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 404 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 182 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (50th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 218 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 142 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 76 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 11 points per game (49th)

Lindenwood Offense

Overall: 450 yards per game (20th in FCS)

Passing: 318 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 132 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (74th)

Lindenwood Defense

Overall: 447 yards per game (79th in FCS)

Passing: 172 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 275 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (75th)

Appalachian State ranks 132nd in the FBS with 98 penalty yards per game.

Appalachian State ranks 25th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:58.

Team leaders

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 368 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 111 yards on 22 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 134 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Lindenwood

Passing: Nate Glantz, 318 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Steve Hall, 70 yards on 14 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Drew Krobath, 128 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Appalachian State beat Charlotte 34-11 on Friday, Aug. 29. Swann led Appalachian State with 368 yards on 31-of-46 passing (67.4%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 25 yards. Dubinion carried the ball 22 times for 111 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 31 yards. Barnes had six receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Lindenwood lost 35-13 to St. Thomas on Thursday, Aug. 28. Glantz led Lindenwood with 318 yards on 18-of-29 passing (62.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Hall carried the ball 14 times for 70 yards, adding one reception for zero yards. Krobath had five receptions for 128 yards.

Next game

Appalachian State plays at Southern Miss on Sept. 13. Lindenwood plays at Charleston Southern on Sept. 13.

