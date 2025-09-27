AP Top 25 Preview: Florida State, LSU set to fall after Week 5 upset losses

Three AP Top 25 teams went to overtime and two came out on top in a Week 5 slate full…

Three AP Top 25 teams went to overtime and two came out on top in a Week 5 slate full of conference rivalries and surprising upsets.

No. 8 Florida State was left stunned by Virginia on Friday night, losing 46-38 in overtime as 7-point favorites. No. 16 Georgia Tech climbed back from a 20-3 deficit to defeat Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime. DeSean Bishop ran for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime, leading No. 15 Tennessee to a 41-34 win over Mississippi State.

No. 13 Ole Miss outscored No. 4 LSU 24-19 on Saturday, improving to 5-0 and handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. After a head-scratching 63-10 loss to Indiana, No. 23 Illinois bounced back with a conference win, hitting a buzzer-beater field goal to beat No. 21 USC 34-32.

Look for them to move up

Notre Dame improved from No. 24 to No. 22 after a Week 4 win over Purdue. The Fighting Irish kept momentum rolling in a Week 5 game against Arkansas, outscoring the Razorbacks 56-13 on the road. With a two-game winning streak, Notre Dame could continue its AP Top 25 climb this week.

Ole Miss knocked off an LSU team that has steadily maintained its top-five status throughout the regular season. Trinidad Chambliss continued to shine for the Rebels, throwing for 314 yards and hitting Cayden Lee for a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Look for them to drop

Florida State is likely to fall out of the top 10 after a 46-38 overtime loss to Virginia.

No. 24 TCU dropped 27-24 to an unranked Arizona State team. With an already low ranking in the Top 25, the Horned Frogs couldn’t afford a loss — especially against an unranked team.

No. 4 LSU is prepped to land outside of the top five for the first time this regular season after losing to Ole Miss on the road. The Tigers trailed from the midpoint in the second quarter through the end of the game and were outperformed in the running and passing games.

Wild card

Georgia Tech improved to 5-0 with a win over Wake Forest, but it wasn’t pretty. Wake Forest controlled the bulk of the game, pulling ahead in the second quarter and maintaining the lead until the fourth quarter, when the Yellow Jackets tied it with a pair of field goals. Georgia Tech found the end zone first in overtime and rejected what would have been a game-winning two-point conversion for Wake Forest, just barely coming out with the win.

Arizona State’s 27-24 win against No. 24 TCU could be enough to land it back in the Top 25. The Sun Devils fell out of the rankings following a 24-20 loss to Mississippi State in Week 2. Arizona State has since won three straight, improving to 4-1.

With a 4-1 record and a fresh win against a top 10 team, Virginia could find its way in the Top 25 this week. But with only one ranked win this season, the Cavaliers’ resume might not yet be strong enough.

