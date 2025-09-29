AP Player of the Week: Mississippi QB Trinidad Chambliss continued his roll in win over LSU

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 5 of the season: Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi The…

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 5 of the season:

Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi

The senior transfer from Division II Ferris State passed for 314 yards and a touchdown and ran 14 times for 71 yards in the Rebels’ 24-19 win over LSU.

Since taking over for an injured Austin Simmons, Chambliss has become the first Mississippi quarterback to surpass 300 yards of total offense in each of his first three starts since Jordan Ta’amu in 2017.

Chambliss completed 23 of 39 passes while outdueling LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier.

Chambliss received honorable mention for player of the week for his performance against Tulane in his previous game.

Runner-up

Ty Simpson, Alabama. The first-year starter passed for 276 yards and had a hand in three first-half touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 24-21 win over Georgia. He threw two TD passes to get Alabama out to a 14-0 lead, and his short TD run gave the Crimson Tide a 10-point halftime lead.

Honorable mention

Oregon QB Dante Moore threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-24 two-overtime win at Penn State. … Florida State TE Randy Pittman had touchdowns as a passer, receiver and rusher in a 46-38 two-overtime loss at Virginia. … Tennessee LB Arion Carter tied the national season high with 17 tackles to go with a pass breakup in the 41-34 double-overtime win over Mississippi State. … Ohio State DL Caden Curry recorded three sacks, a school-record five tackles for loss and 11 total tackles in the Buckeyes’ 24-6 win at Washington.

Six stats

— Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson leads the nation in both passing yards per game (342.6) and touchdown passes (17).

— Louisiana Tech’s two interceptions for touchdowns against UTEP increased the Bulldogs’ number of defensive TDs to five, the most through a Week 5 in nine years, according to Sportradar.

— Among teams that don’t run the triple-option offense, Florida State’s rushing average of 336.3 yards per game is highest through a Week 5 since Baylor averaged 376.8 per game in 2015.

— Rocco Becht’s 52-yard pass to Chase Sowell against Arizona pulled him into a tie with Colorado State’s Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi for the active career lead in 50-yard passes. Both have 14.

— Bert Auburn, in his first season at Miami after four at Texas, has made all 181 of his extra-point kicks over 45 career games since 2021.

— UMass (0-4) has scored a total of six second-half points, fewest of any team through a Week 5 since at least 2015.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Maura Carey, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, Mark Long, John Marshall, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson.

