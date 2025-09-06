Andrew accounts for 4 TDs, defense holds up as Butler tops Truman 37-27

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reagan Andrew threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Butler held off Division-II Truman…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reagan Andrew threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Butler held off Division-II Truman State 37-27 on Saturday.

Andrew had touchdown runs of 5 and 9 yards to open the scoring and after a Truman touchdown had his two scoring passes for a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter. Andrew found Brady Preston and Ershod Jasey for 7-yard scores sandwiched around halftime.

Andrew, who was 14 of 17 for 156 yards, was hurt on the next possession. As the Bulldogs offense struggled to regain momentum, Truman got back in the game.

A one-play drive resulted in a 40-yard pass from Dylan Hair to Nathan Ryan. Truman cashed in on a blocked punt on the 8 for a Denim Cook 13-yard run to make it 28-21. Then Truman scored on a 22-yard pass from Hair to Ryan. But on the PAT attempt to tie the game, Luke Green blocked the kick and Will Mason returned it the other way for two points to make it 30-27.

Butler iced it was an 11-play, 75-yard drive with Ethan Malafa hauling in a 24-yard scoring pass from Griffin Caldwell.

The defense then held Truman to four punts, three of them on three-and-out series.

