Altmyer and Olano help No. 23 Illinois edge No. 21 Southern California 34-32

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer drove Illinois to David Olano’s 41-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the No. 23 Illini to a 34-32 victory over No. 21 Southern California on Saturday.

Altmyer was 20-for-26 passing for 328 yards, helping Illinois bounce back from last weekend’s 63-10 loss at Indiana. He threw for two touchdowns, rushed for another score and caught a TD pass.

Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) opened a 31-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Southern California (4-1, 2-1) went ahead for the first time on Jayden Maiava’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon with 1:55 left.

The Illini then drove 51 yards in eight plays to set up Olano’s winning kick.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema was confident that Altmyer would respond after Southern Cal grabbed the lead.

“I turned around and looked at Luke before our final drive. He gave me a head nod. That’s all I needed to see,” Bielema said.

Olano said he wasn’t nervous before the final play.

“It was a dream come true, but it was just another kick. Something we work on all the time,” he said. “I know I kicked the winning field goal, but it’s the guys in the locker room who really won the game.”

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley was happy about his team’s late rally, but not much else.

“We showed a lot of fight coming back to take the lead, but the reality is we squandered too many opportunities on both sides of the ball,” he said.

Maiava was 30 for 43 for 364 yards and two touchdowns — both to Lemon, who caught 11 passes for 151 yards. Waymond Jordan rushed for 94 yards and two TDs for the Trojans.

Altmyer threw TD passes to Kaden Feagin and Justin Bowick. He caught a touchdown pass from Hank Beatty.

Beatty has passed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, rushed for a TD and scored on a punt return this season.

The takeaway

Southern California: The Trojans had not played a ranked team until facing Illinois. Their fourth-quarter comeback may be enough to keep them ranked.

Illinois: After falling 14 places in the AP poll following their embarrassing loss to the Hoosiers, the Illini are poised to move back up with the victory against the previously undefeated Trojans.

History made

The Illini had never defeated Southern California in Champaign before Saturday. They had dropped six straight, including a 55-3 loss in 1996, the last time the teams met at Gies Memorial Stadium.

Rare interception

Maiava threw his first interception this season when he was picked off in the third quarter by Dylan Rosiek. Altmyer still hasn’t had an interception this year. Each QB has 11 TD passes.

Better numbers

Illinois rushed for 2 yards and allowed seven sacks against Indiana. The Illini had 171 yards rushing and 502 total yards vs. Southern Cal. They allowed only one sack.

Up next

Southern California: Following a bye week, the Trojans host Michigan on Oct. 11.

Illinois: The Illini travel to Purdue on Oct. 4.

