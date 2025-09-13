Live Radio
Home » College Football » Allen's 2 touchdowns lead…

Allen’s 2 touchdowns lead dominant North Alabama rushing attack in 49-21 win over Northeastern State

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 10:43 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jayvian Allen rushed for two touchdowns and 98 yards as North Alabama eclipsed the 300-yard rushing mark against Northeastern State in a 49-21 win over Northeastern State on Saturday night.

Five different ballcarriers eclipsed the 30-yard mark for North Alabama. Allen had 91 yards on eight carries. Jalen Fletcher went for 72 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Jalyn Daniels had 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries. L.T. Sanders had 30 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Quarterback Destin Wade was 11-for-15 with 161 yards and a touchdown, and ran seven times for 43 yards.

Donnie Smith led Northeastern State’s offense, going 18-for-35 with 222 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Three different Northeastern State receivers eclipsed the 92-yard mark, all with five receptions. La’Vontae Shenault had 92 yards. Both Cam Woods and Ramon McKinney Jr. had 94 yards.

Northeastern State will fall to 2-1 before embarking on its Mid America Intercollegiate Athletics Association schedule. North Alabama (1-2) notched its first win before starting its United Athletic Conference slate.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up