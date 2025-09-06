Alexander throws for career-high 336 yards as Stetson defeats NAIA’s Warner, 59-13

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kael Alexander threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, Wyatt Rogers caught five passes for 130…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kael Alexander threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, Wyatt Rogers caught five passes for 130 yards, and Stetson took down NAIA member Warner 59-13 on Saturday night.

The Hatters (1-1) scored 24 points in the first quarter before the game entered a 1-hour, 40-minute weather delay.

Stetson carried a 38-3 lead into halftime after Warner’s Ethan Silva kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The Hatters had two straight long touchdown drives, as Michael Dempsey caught a 46-yard touchdown and Dylan Redmond reeled in a 67-yarder for a score.

Alexander, a redshirt freshman, more than doubled his previous career high in passing yards (164), completing 11 of his 15 attempts.

For the Royals (0-2), Jeremiah Johnson threw for 94 yards, and Michael Ryan threw for 91 yards. Hazia Phillips led with two receptions for 50 yards.

Warner is 0-4 all-time against Stetson.

