Alejado throws for 457 yards, sends Hawaii past Air Force in 44-35 thriller

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Micah Alejado threw for a season-high 457 yards and three touchdowns, Jackson Harris had…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Micah Alejado threw for a season-high 457 yards and three touchdowns, Jackson Harris had seven receptions for 144 yards, and Hawaii took down Air Force, 44-35 on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-2, 1-1 Mountain West) took the lead for good with a 24-yard scoring grab from Brandon White in the first quarter. The Falcons (1-3, 0-3) rallied back with three fourth-quarter touchdowns, but Hawaii answered each time.

The teams scored a combined 41 points in the fourth quarter and 24 in the last six minutes. They scored within a minute of each other three times.

Hawaii ran down the clock and Matsuzawa kicked a 25-yard field goal to go up by nine with 34 seconds left and effectively end the game.

White had seven receptions for 50 yards, and ten Rainbow Warriors had catches in the game.

Liam Szarka was 10-for-12 passing with 278 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He added 139 yards rushing on 17 attempts with a long of 64.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.