Alabama WR Ryan Williams remains in concussion protocol and could miss the team’s home opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams could miss the team’s home opener because of a concussion.

Coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday that Williams remains in concussion protocol and is considered “day to day” as the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide (0-1) prepare to host Louisiana-Monroe (1-0) on Saturday.

A member of the preseason AP All-America team, Williams was helped off the field midway through the fourth quarter of a 31-17 loss at Florida State on Saturday after his helmet slammed into the ground following his third dropped pass of the game. Florida State safety Earl Little was flagged for targeting on the play, but the penalty was overturned after review.

“Ryan will go through concussion protocol throughout the week,” DeBoer said. “Day-to-day situation.”

Williams finished the game with five receptions for 30 yards. As a freshman in 2024, Williams led Alabama with 865 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

“This week will be a little trickier with him getting limited opportunities,” DeBoer added. “But that’s going to allow someone else to step up and kind of continue to figure out the dynamics of how we feel with our receiving core and the people that should be out there.”

Williams is one of several injured starters for Alabama, which is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Defensive lineman Tim Keenan (lower body) will miss his second straight game and is considered week to week. Running back Jam Miller (collarbone) also could be sidelined again, although DeBoer said he is “coming along real nicely with his progression.”

Offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts (concussion protocol) dressed out last for the opener but didn’t play. DeBoer expects Roberts to be available this Saturday with a full week of practice.

Linebacker Jah-Marien Latham left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury and is day to day. Wide receiver Isaiah Horton left with a lower-body injury but returned. DeBoer expects Horton to play Saturday.

