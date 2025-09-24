Alabama linebacker Jah-Marien Latham hospitalized after neck injury in practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Jah-Marien Latham was being evaluated at a hospital after a neck injury suffered in…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Jah-Marien Latham was being evaluated at a hospital after a neck injury suffered in practice earlier this week, coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday.

Latham, a sixth-year senior, was hurt Tuesday. DeBoer said he was taken a hospital in Birmingham but has “full feeling and motion.”

“He is currently undergoing a thorough medical assessment to determine the next steps in his recovery,” DeBoer said. “Our top priority is Jah’s health and well-being. We are in close contact with his family and the medical team and will continue to support him in every way possible. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Latham played but left with a lower-body injury during the season-opening loss at Florida State. He has not played the past two games ahead of the No. 17 Crimson Tide’s game at No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night.

