Alabama A&M defense has 2 safeties, forces 7 turnovers in 49-7 win over D-II Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Eric Handley threw two touchdown passes, Kolton Nero ran for two more TDs, and Alabama A&M’s defense had two first-quarter safeties to help the Bulldogs beat Division-II Lane 49-7 on Saturday night.

Alabama A&M’s defense forced seven turnovers and limited the Dragons to 155 total yards.

Handley was 15-of-28 passing for 205 yards with two interceptions and Nero had 69 yards rushing on seven carries. Ryan Morrow scored on a 12-yard run to make it 14-0 47 seconds into the second quarter and Isaiah Nwokenkwo ran for a 21-yard score to give Alabama A&M (3-1) a 42-0 lead in the third.

Lane quarterback Nick Billoups, on third-and-15 from the 10, fumbled and jumped on it in the end zone for a safety with 3:15 left in the first quarter. Victory Barbosa kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal before Xzavier Booker sacked Billoups for another safety that made it 7-0 about two minutes later.

Handley threw TD passes of 18 yards to Travaunta Abner and 10 yards to Daveon Walker.

Lane’s John White returned an interception — back-up quarterback Ashley Tucker Jr.’s only pass of the game — 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 49-7 with 5:45 to play.

