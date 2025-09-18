Akron squares off against FCS Duquesne

Duquesne (1-2) at Akron (0-3), Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Akron Offense Overall:…

Duquesne (1-2) at Akron (0-3), Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Akron Offense

Overall: 281.3 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 161 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 120.3 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 9.3 points per game (134th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 525.3 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 365 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 160.3 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (124th)

Duquesne Offense

Overall: 336.7 yards per game (61st in FCS)

Passing: 229.7 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 107 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (35th)

Duquesne Defense

Overall: 357 yards per game (47th in FCS)

Passing: 241.3 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 115.7 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (92nd)

Akron ranks 134th in third down percentage, converting 22.2% of the time.

Akron is 10th in the FBS averaging 27.7 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 475 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 44.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Sean Patrick, 171 yards on 36 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Israel Polk, 116 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Duquesne

Passing: Tyler Riddell, 604 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Taj Butts, 103 yards on 22 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Joey Isabella, 319 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Akron lost 31-28 to UAB on Saturday, Sept. 13. Finley led Akron with 282 yards on 19-of-35 passing (54.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Patrick carried the ball 19 times for 81 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for eight yards. Polk had four receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Duquesne lost 35-21 to Lehigh on Saturday, Sept. 13. Riddell led Duquesne with 211 yards on 17-of-28 passing (60.7%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 31 yards. Shawn Solomon Jr. had 43 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding two receptions for -3 yards. Isabella had eight receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Akron plays at Toledo on Sept. 27. Duquesne hosts New Haven on Sept. 27.

