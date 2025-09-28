Akheem Mesidor’s journey: Overlooked in Canada to a standout for No. 3 Miami heading into FSU clash

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Akheem Mesidor once was on the brink of quitting football while growing up in Canada,…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Akheem Mesidor once was on the brink of quitting football while growing up in Canada, largely because he wasn’t getting any attention.

Funny how things change.

The Miami defensive end whose 25.5 career sacks are second-most among active FBS players is hearing plenty of accolades these days, and he isn’t listening to any of them. He’s a big reason why No. 3 Miami (4-0) is off to a perfect start, with a huge test looming when the Hurricanes open Atlantic Coast Conference play at No. 18 Florida State (3-1) on Saturday.

“Once you start taking too much credit for everything you do, you will get humbled really fast,” Mesidor said. “So, I try just to stay humble, appreciate everything I have, never be satisfied and just keep working.”

It wasn’t always that way.

Trying to get noticed by colleges was an exhausting process for Mesidor, who grew up in Ottawa and bounced around about a half-dozen high schools, the last of which was in Clearwater, Florida. He’d cross the border into the U.S. to go to camps and seek scholarship offers, only to often be told some form of “come back next year.” Mesidor eventually got attention from recruiters, signed with West Virginia as a three-star player and stayed with the Mountaineers for two years before coming to Miami in 2022.

These days, he gets all the attention he wants. He and fellow Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. — mentioned by some as an early season Heisman Trophy candidate — have become a devastating 1-2 punch for the Hurricanes, setting the tone for a defense that’s vastly improved over a year ago.

“They need each other in every way,” said Miami defensive line coach Jason Taylor, a Pro Football Hall of Famer. “I’ve been through it as a player. If you’re the only good pass rusher in your team, they’re going to wear your (butt) out.

“My best years, I had Trace Armstrong when he and I led the league in sacks combined,” he added. “Had Adewale Ogunleye beside me, had Kenny Mixon, had Joey Porter, had Cam Wake. How many great players? … Bain understands what Mez brings to the table, and Mez understands what Bain brings to the table. They’re separate entities, obviously, but they work so well together. They compete with each other. They try to outwork each other, and it makes them both great.”

As Taylor was saying those words last week, Bain and Mesidor were the last two players working on the Miami practice field an hour after practice had ended. They were still going, with a couple of younger players — presumably guys who’ll vie to take their spots in 2026 — watching and learning.

“Mesidor has done everything we’ve asked,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “He’s become something special.”

Cristobal then reeled off a list of about a half-dozen plays that Mesidor made at big times in the Hurricanes’ season-opening win over Notre Dame and their Sept. 20 win over rival Florida. He then added that Mesidor probably wouldn’t want to hear any praise.

Indeed, Mesidor said when he goes to sleep these days, he’s not thinking about his highlights.

“I’ve been told by a lot of people about how well I’ve played, but all that’s been in the back of my head since last Saturday at 11 o’clock is how much money I left on the field, not how much I gained,” Mesidor said. “I’m trying to get that out of my mind. It kind of keeps me up at night. Going to sleep is difficult, because I just can’t stop thinking about it. You can’t be satisfied with where you are.”

Sometimes, that also includes the position you play.

Mesidor played defensive tackle last year and, put simply, didn’t care for it. He believes he’s a defensive end, thinks he’s best suited to play on the end and asked Taylor and Cristobal what he had to do in order to move back to that position for 2025.

He got a list. He checked every box. The move was made and he’s off to a flying start.

“The best thing for him, and the best thing for the University of Miami, was for him to play defensive end and go back to his natural position,” Taylor said. “And there’s nobody who has worked harder than Akheem Mesidor.”

It made sense that the final chapter of Mesidor’s college career comes in a melting pot area like South Florida. Besides being raised in Canada, Mesidor also has Haitian heritage — there is a large Haitian population in the Miami area — and speaks French. Add it all up, Cristobal said, and that gives Mesidor a perspective that not many college guys have.

“I have a lot of friends back home who I grew up playing football with who would do anything to be in this position, and they weren’t able to have this chance,” Mesidor said. “I know that I’m super blessed and I’m fortunate to be this position.”

