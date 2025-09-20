Adam Criter’s 3 4th-quarter TDs help San Diego rally from 21-point deficit to beat Princeton 42-35

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Adam Criter rushed for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead score with 1:04…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Adam Criter rushed for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead score with 1:04 remaining, and San Diego rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Princeton 42-35 on Saturday.

San Diego trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-14 late in the second.

Criter’s late 8-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 81-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock.

Kai Colon led Princeton past midfield with eight seconds left, but his Hail Mary toss to the end zone was broken up on the final play.

Criter had 25 carries for 105 yards for San Diego (2-2). He started in place of the injured Matt Colombo, who rushed for 202 yards in an overtime win on Sept. 6.

Tyler Voss was 25-of-34 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns for San Diego. Cole Monach and Christopher Hall each made seven catches for 90-plus yards. Josh Heverly had eight catches and two touchdowns.

Colon was 12 of 18 for 196 yards and a touchdown for Princeton (0-1). Blaine Hipa also threw for 87 yards. Dareion Murphy rushed for two touchdowns on his only two carries of the game. Ethan Clark had a team-high 72 yards rushing and a score.

