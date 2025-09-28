ACC matchup features SMU squaring off against Syracuse

Syracuse (3-2) at SMU (2-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats SMU Offense…

Syracuse (3-2) at SMU (2-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

SMU Offense

Overall: 422.5 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 281.5 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 141 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (44th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 449.3 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 334.5 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 114.8 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (88th)

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 441 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 329 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 112 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 31.2 points per game (64th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 464.6 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 290.6 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 174 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (112th)

Syracuse ranks 97th in third down percentage, converting 36.8% of the time. SMU ranks 45th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.3%.

Syracuse ranks 108th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to SMU’s 51st-ranked +1 margin.

SMU is 133rd in the FBS averaging 84.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Syracuse’s 45th-ranked 46 per-game average.

Syracuse is 85th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.8% of trips. SMU’s red zone defense ranks 13th at 68.8%.

SMU is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:27.

Team leaders

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 1,126 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 309 yards on 57 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Romello Brinson, 365 yards on 19 catches, 3 TDs

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,352 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 296 yards on 63 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Darrell Gill Jr., 329 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

SMU was defeated by TCU 35-24 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Jennings passed for 290 yards on 24-of-38 attempts (63.2%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Harden had 56 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding three receptions for 31 yards. Yamir Knight put up 69 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Syracuse lost 38-3 to Duke on Saturday, Sept. 27. Rickie Collins led Syracuse with 229 yards on 24-of-37 passing (64.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Willis carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards, adding two receptions for seven yards. Johntay Cook II had eight receptions for 84 yards.

Next game

SMU hosts Stanford on Oct. 11. Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh on Oct. 18.

