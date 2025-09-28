ACC matchup features Pittsburgh playing Boston College

Boston College (1-3) at Pittsburgh (2-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Pittsburgh…

Boston College (1-3) at Pittsburgh (2-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 403 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 301 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 102 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 39.3 points per game (17th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 312.8 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 236.8 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 76 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (60th)

Boston College Offense

Overall: 444 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 344.5 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 99.5 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 37.5 points per game (28th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 329.8 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 205.8 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 124 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (98th)

Pittsburgh is 119th in third down percentage, converting 32% of the time. Boston College ranks 52nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 35.2%.

Pittsburgh is 120th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin.

Pittsburgh ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.3% of trips.

Pittsburgh ranks 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:23, compared to Boston College’s 83rd-ranked average of 29:20.

Team leaders

Pittsburgh

Passing: Eli Holstein, 1,050 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Desmond Reid, 142 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 342 yards on 17 catches, 4 TDs

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 1,188 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 69.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 329 yards on 58 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 352 yards on 36 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Pittsburgh lost 34-27 to Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 27. Holstein passed for 228 yards on 14-of-26 attempts (53.8%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja’Kyrian Turner carried the ball six times for 36 yards. Cataurus Hicks put up 113 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Boston College lost 28-24 to California on Saturday, Sept. 27. Lonergan led Boston College with 197 yards on 21-of-37 passing (56.8%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 3 yards and one rushing touchdown. Richard carried the ball 15 times for 171 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 19 yards. Bond recorded 77 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Pittsburgh plays at No. 18 Florida State on Oct. 11. Boston College hosts Clemson on Oct. 11.

