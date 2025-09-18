ACC matchup features Duke playing NC State

NC State (3-0) at Duke (1-2), Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Duke by…

NC State (3-0) at Duke (1-2), Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Duke by 3.5. Against the spread: Duke 0-3, NC State 2-1.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Duke Offense

Overall: 479.3 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 352.7 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 126.7 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (67th)

Duke Defense

Overall: 373.3 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 226 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 147.3 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (116th)

NC State Offense

Overall: 415 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 239.7 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 31 points per game (64th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 412.7 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 297.3 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 115.3 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (81st)

NC State ranks 125th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 50% of the time. Duke ranks 48th on offense, converting on 45.5% of third downs.

Duke ranks 132nd in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to NC State’s 32nd-ranked +2 margin.

Duke is 115th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 69.2% of trips. NC State’s red zone defense ranks 31st at 72.7%.

Duke ranks 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:45, compared to NC State’s 32nd-ranked average of 32:36.

Team leaders

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 1,036 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 127 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 272 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 719 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 70.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 380 yards on 63 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Wesley Grimes, 173 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Duke lost 34-27 to Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 13. Mensah led Duke with 313 yards on 30-of-51 passing (58.8%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Sheppard carried the ball five times for 75 yards, adding four receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown. Sean Brown had six receptions for 81 yards.

NC State beat Wake Forest 34-24 on Thursday, Sept. 11. Bailey led NC State with 201 yards on 23-of-32 passing (71.9%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Smothers had 164 rushing yards on 24 carries, adding four receptions for -1 yards. Noah Rogers had four receptions for 52 yards.

Next game

Duke plays at Syracuse on Sept. 27. NC State hosts Virginia Tech on Sept. 27.

