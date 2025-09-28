ACC matchup features Cal playing Duke

Duke (3-2) at Cal (4-1), Oct. 4 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Cal Offense Overall:…

Duke (3-2) at Cal (4-1), Oct. 4 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Cal Offense

Overall: 364.8 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 255.4 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 109.4 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (89th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 307.2 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 195.8 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 111.4 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 18 points per game (34th)

Duke Offense

Overall: 471.8 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 319 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 152.8 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (44th)

Duke Defense

Overall: 393.8 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 254.2 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 139.6 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (87th)

Duke ranks 122nd in the FBS with 75.4 penalty yards per game.

Duke ranks 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:14, compared to Cal’s 61st-ranked average of 30:33.

Team leaders

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,234 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 356 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Trond Grizzell, 344 yards on 20 catches, 1 TD

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 1,573 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 356 yards on 44 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 409 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Cal won 28-24 over Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 27. Sagapolutele led Cal with 254 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Raphael carried the ball 25 times for 119 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Grizzell had five receptions for 78 yards.

Duke won 38-3 over Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 27. Mensah passed for 268 yards on 22-of-28 attempts (78.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Sheppard had 168 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 33 yards. Barkate put up 72 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Cal hosts North Carolina on Oct. 17. Duke hosts No. 17 Georgia Tech on Oct. 18.

