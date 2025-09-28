AAC matchup features Temple squaring off against UTSA

UTSA (2-2) at Temple (2-2), Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Temple Offense Overall:…

UTSA (2-2) at Temple (2-2), Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Temple Offense

Overall: 364.8 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 182.3 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 182.5 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (65th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 351.5 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 171.5 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 180 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (82nd)

UTSA Offense

Overall: 406 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 200 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 206 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (59th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 404.3 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 288.8 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 115.5 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (114th)

Temple ranks 11th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

UTSA is 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Temple’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Temple ranks 9th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:48.

Team leaders

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 624 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs, 57.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 315 yards on 50 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jojo Bermudez, 184 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 751 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 624 yards on 68 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 217 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Temple fell 45-24 to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 20. Simon led Temple with 127 yards on 13-of-32 passing (40.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards. Ducker had 76 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 15 yards. Bermudez put up 58 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

UTSA won 17-16 over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 20. McCown led UTSA with 173 yards on 14-of-27 passing (51.9%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Henry carried the ball 21 times for 144 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown. McCuin had four receptions for 50 yards.

Next game

Temple hosts Navy on Oct. 11. UTSA hosts Rice on Oct. 11.

