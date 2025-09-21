AAC matchup features Florida Atlantic taking on Memphis

Memphis (4-0) at Florida Atlantic (1-2), Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Florida Atlantic…

Memphis (4-0) at Florida Atlantic (1-2), Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 461.7 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 326.7 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 135 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (70th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 361.3 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 135 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (112th)

Memphis Offense

Overall: 438 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 201.8 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 236.3 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (45th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 308.3 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 212.8 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 95.5 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (29th)

Florida Atlantic ranks 135th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Memphis’ 26th-ranked +3 margin.

Florida Atlantic is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 63.6% of trips. Memphis’ red zone defense ranks 11th at 62.5%.

Florida Atlantic ranks 97th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:45, compared to Memphis’ 36th-ranked average of 31:50.

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 880 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 232 yards on 33 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 232 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 807 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 394 yards on 53 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 255 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic fell 38-28 to Florida International on Saturday, Sept. 13. Veltkamp passed for 343 yards on 33-of-50 attempts (66.0%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sands carried the ball 14 times for 105 yards, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Jayshon Platt had five receptions for 90 yards.

Memphis defeated Arkansas 32-31 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Lewis threw for 199 yards on 15-of-30 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Smith carried the ball 12 times for 147 yards and scored one touchdown. Braham had seven receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Florida Atlantic plays at Rice on Oct. 4. Memphis hosts Tulsa on Oct. 4.

