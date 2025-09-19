A Mississippi college football player dies after a game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community college football player died from medical complications after a football game, according to…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community college football player died from medical complications after a football game, according to a statement released by Mississippi Delta Community College on Friday.

Emanuell Cooks of Elba, Alabama, was a freshman offensive lineman, according to his profile on MDCC’s website. Cooks died after playing a game against Hinds Community College in Raymond on Thursday.

The college’s statement does not specify Cooks’ cause of death.

“Our entire Trojan family is devastated by this loss,” MDCC President Steven Jones said in a press release. “At this time, our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Emanuell’s family, teammates, coaches, and friends. We will come together as a community to support one another through this tragedy.”

The college is offering support services to students, faculty and staff.

In a statement released Friday, Hinds Community College President Stephen Vacik called Cooks’ death “a sobering reminder how precious our time here on earth really is.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.