56-point first half propels Stephen F. Austin to 63-0 victory against Sul Ross State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Six different players scored first-half touchdowns in a 56-0 first half as Stephen F. Austin defeated Division II Sul Ross State 63-0 on Saturday night.

Starting quarterback Sam Vidlak was 11-for-14 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns for the Lumberjacks (1-2), before Gavin Rutherford took over and threw for 74 yards and a touchdown. Freshman JT Kitna also saw his first college action, completing one pass for 2 yards.

Anthony Williams had 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, Richard Reese had 66 yards and a touchdown on just four carries, including a 58-yard dash, and Jerrell Wimbley had 34 yards and two scores on seven attempts.

Sul Ross State had -40 yards of total offense and three drives of more than three plays.

Carlos Alvarado, a transfer from Texas State, was a perfect 9-for-9 on extra points.

