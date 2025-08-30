Yes, Malik Washington was the starter at QB for Maryland. Then the freshman showed why

Malik Washington's debut Saturday was just what the Terrapins needed.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - AUGUST 30: Malik Washington #7 of the Maryland Terrapins calls a play in the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium on August 30, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - AUGUST 30: Malik Washington #7 of the Maryland Terrapins calls a play in the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium on August 30, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Malik Washington saw Shaleak Knotts open downfield, and once he made the throw for his first career touchdown pass, the Maryland freshman looked comfortable.

“I feel like anybody feels good after the first one,” Washington said. “Just getting that in the books, and ready to roll from there.”

Washington’s debut Saturday was just what the Terrapins needed. He threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-7 win over Florida Atlantic, helping Maryland start the season on a winning note after a 4-8 showing last year.

A four-star recruit from nearby Glen Burnie, Washington’s arrival gave Terps fans something to look forward to, although it wasn’t clear how much he’d play at the very start. Now it is. He was the starter in the opener — and Maryland didn’t hold him back, letting him attempt 43 passes.

At one point he was 3 for 11, but after that he went 24 of 32 — and avoided turnovers on a day the Maryland defense picked off six passes. He showed few signs of nerves, even with plenty of people close to him in the crowd.

“For family: I would say at least like 23, 24 of them,” Washington said. “Friends: I want to say everybody in the stadium.”

Washington’s 27 completions set a school record for a true freshman — and were the most by a true freshman in a power conference debut since Jaxson Dart had 30 for Southern California in 2021.

Other freshmen contributed as well for Maryland. Zahir Mathis pressured FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp, forcing an interception that was returned for the game’s first touchdown. Later in the first half, Sidney Stewart — the cousin of former Terps basketball star Derik Queen — sacked Veltkamp in the end zone for a safety.

“Played a ton of young, impactful players,” coach Michael Locksley said. “I’ve been talking about the freshmen all camp.”

Now plenty of people will be talking about Washington, who has a chance to become the next Maryland passer to put up big numbers. Taulia Tagovailoa helped the Terps qualify for three straight bowls, but the team declined without him last season.

For much of the offseason, Washington represented hope. Now his presence behind center is a reality.

“It means a lot,” he said. “They trust me. The guys trust me, the coaches trust me.”

