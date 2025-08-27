Wisconsin tries to bounce back from 2024 collapse as it hosts Miami (Ohio) in season opener

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Wisconsin by 17 1/2.
How to watch: BTN
Key stats
Miami (2024)
Overall offense: 352.7 yards per game (98th in FBS)
Passing: 217.4 yards per game (80th)
Rushing: 135.3 yards per game (91st)
Scoring: 24.1 points per game (96th)
Overall defense: 331.4 yards allowed per game (33rd)
Rushing: 137.1 yards allowed per game (47th)
Passing: 194.3 yards allowed per game (34th)
Scoring: 18.8 points allowed per game (15th)
Wisconsin (2024)
Overall offense: 350.3 yards per game (99th)
Passing: 196.7 yards per game (102nd)
Rushing: 153.7 yards per game (78th)
Scoring: 22.6 points per game (108th)
Overall defense: 342.7 yards allowed per game (41st)
Rushing: 165 yards allowed per game (91st)
Passing: 177.7 yards allowed per game (14th)
Scoring: 23.1 points allowed per game (47th)
Team leaders
Miami (2024)
Passing: Dequan Finn, 307 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 53.5 completion percentage (at Baylor)
Rushing: Jordan Brunson, 299 yards on 53 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Kam Perry, 166 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs
Wisconsin (2024)
Passing: Billy Edwards Jr., 2,881 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.0 completion percentage (at Maryland)
Rushing: Darrion Dupree, 317 yards on 79 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Vinny Anthony, 672 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs
Last game
Miami beat Colorado State 43-17 in the Arizona Bowl to cap a 9-5 season.
Wisconsin lost 24-7 at home to Minnesota to cap a five-game skid that ended a 5-7 campaign, snapping a string of 22 consecutive winning seasons and bowl appearances.
Next game
Miami visits Rutgers and Wisconsin hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 6.
