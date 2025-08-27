Wisconsin tries to bounce back from 2024 collapse as it hosts Miami (Ohio) in season opener

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Wisconsin by 17 1/2. How to watch: BTN…

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Wisconsin by 17 1/2.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Miami (2024)

Overall offense: 352.7 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 217.4 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 135.3 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (96th)

Overall defense: 331.4 yards allowed per game (33rd)

Rushing: 137.1 yards allowed per game (47th)

Passing: 194.3 yards allowed per game (34th)

Scoring: 18.8 points allowed per game (15th)

Wisconsin (2024)

Overall offense: 350.3 yards per game (99th)

Passing: 196.7 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 153.7 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (108th)

Overall defense: 342.7 yards allowed per game (41st)

Rushing: 165 yards allowed per game (91st)

Passing: 177.7 yards allowed per game (14th)

Scoring: 23.1 points allowed per game (47th)

Team leaders

Miami (2024)

Passing: Dequan Finn, 307 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 53.5 completion percentage (at Baylor)

Rushing: Jordan Brunson, 299 yards on 53 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kam Perry, 166 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Wisconsin (2024)

Passing: Billy Edwards Jr., 2,881 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.0 completion percentage (at Maryland)

Rushing: Darrion Dupree, 317 yards on 79 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Vinny Anthony, 672 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Miami beat Colorado State 43-17 in the Arizona Bowl to cap a 9-5 season.

Wisconsin lost 24-7 at home to Minnesota to cap a five-game skid that ended a 5-7 campaign, snapping a string of 22 consecutive winning seasons and bowl appearances.

Next game

Miami visits Rutgers and Wisconsin hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 6.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.