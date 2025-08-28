Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr. exits his Badgers debut with lower-body injury

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. left the Badgers’ season opener with Miami (Ohio) on Thursday after…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. left the Badgers’ season opener with Miami (Ohio) on Thursday after appearing to hurt his leg while making a handoff in the second quarter.

School officials said in the second quarter that he had a lower-body injury and was questionable to return. As the third quarter began, Wisconsin announced that Edwards wouldn’t play the rest of the game.

Edwards started to limp after making the handoff, then headed to the injury tent to get treated for the non-contact injury. He started walking on the sideline before eventually heading to the locker room.

Wisconsin led 3-0 at the time Edwards departed.

Edwards was making his Wisconsin debut after throwing for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns for Maryland last season. He was replaced by Danny O’Neil, who started 11 games for San Diego State as a freshman last season.

Wisconsin’s had bad luck with quarterback injuries throughout coach Luke Fickell’s tenure.

Tanner Mordecai missed 3½ games with a broken had in 2023. Last year, Tyler Van Dyke tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the Badgers’ third game and missed the rest of the season.

