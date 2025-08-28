Weigman throws for 159 yards and 3 TDs, Houston beats SFA 27-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns in his Houston debut and the Cougars beat…

Conner Weigman threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns in his Houston debut and the Cougars beat Stephen F Austin 27-0 in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Weigman, a transfer from Texas A&M, finished 15 of 24 and threw touchdown passes of 11 yards to Tanner Koziol and 39 yards to J’Marion Burnette in the first half as Houston built a 17-0 halftime lead. Weigman, who also rushed for 39 yards, found Amare Thomas for a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Koziol, a Ball State transfer, finished with 63 yards on seven catches, and Thomas, a UAB transfer, caught three passes for 44 yards.

It was Houston’s first shutout since defeating Grambling 45-0 on Sept. 18, 2021, and first shutout in a season opener since beating UNLV 69-0 on Sept. 2, 1989.

Houston outgained the Lumberjacks 343-144.

Sam Vidlak was 13 of 26 passing for 52 yards and an interception, and Gavin Rutherford was 4 of 7 passing for 53 yards and an interception for SFA (0-1). Kylon Harris caught four passes for 20 yards, and Jordan Nabors had 21 yards on three receptions.

The Takeaway

SFA: The Lumberjacks could get very little going offensively as the Cougars’ defense was in the backfield most of the night. The Lumberjacks finished with 39 yards rushing.

Houston: The Cougars looked much improved from last season when they were one of the worst offensive teams in the nation. The Cougars’ defense had two sacks, two interceptions and held SFA to 3 of 16 on third downs.

Up Next

SFA plays at Abilene Christian on Sept. 6.

Houston plays at crosstown rival Rice on Sept. 6.

