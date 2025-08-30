Webber International turns defense into TDs and beats Stetson 31-21

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Caden Morrell had a strip-sack for a touchdown, Anthony Fuller added a pick-six and Webber International…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Caden Morrell had a strip-sack for a touchdown, Anthony Fuller added a pick-six and Webber International defeated Stetson 31-21 on Saturday night in a game that started 90 minutes late because of a weather delay.

Stetson, which trailed 17-7 at halftime, closed to within three early in the fourth quarter on Troy Flowers’ 4-yard run before Fuller’s 21-yard return extended Webber’s lead to 31-21.

Morrell flattened Gavin Rupp and scooped up the fumble for a 46-yard touchdown to give the Warriors the lead for good at 10-7.

Stetson outgained Webber 403-190.

Trent Grotjan was 9-of-19 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors and rushed for 44 more yards.

Kael Alexander was 16-of-25 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Stetson. Rupp threw for another 98 yards. Trey Clark rushed for 74 yards.

Mike Jasper debuted as Stetson’s new head coach.

