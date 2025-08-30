Visperas throws 3 TD passes and Tennessee Tech shuts out Cumberland 65-0

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas passed for three touchdowns and Tennessee Tech rolled to a 65-0 win over Cumberland…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas passed for three touchdowns and Tennessee Tech rolled to a 65-0 win over Cumberland on Saturday in a season opener.

Visperas’ scoring passes to Torin Baker, Aidan Littles and Tre’ Halloway all came in the first half when the Golden Eagles, ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches poll, took a 45-0 lead.

Holloway also had a 53-yard punt return for a score. Q’Darryius Jennings added two touchdowns runs and Quintell Quinn, Jace Wilson and Maurice Sims one apiece. Sims’ 78-yard touchdown run came in the final minute.

Tennessee Tech outgained the NAIA Phoenix 570-94. Visperas was 17 of 26 for 250 yards passing.

It was 21-0 after one quarter when the Golden Eagles outgained the Phoenix 125-17 with the Phoenix held to minus-7 yards on the ground.

The last time the Golden Eagles shut out an opponent was in a 35-0 win over Tennessee State in 2023.

