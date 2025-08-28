Virginia opens Year 4 under Tony Elliott by hosting Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia by 11 1/2. How to watch: ACC…

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia by 11 1/2.

How to watch: ACC Network.

Key stats

Coastal Carolina (2024)

Overall offense: 373.7 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 201.2 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 172.5 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (61st)

Overall defense: 413.8 yards allowed per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 227.8 yards allowed per game (85th)

Rushing: 186.1 yards allowed per game (108th)

Scoring: 31.6 points allowed per game (106th)

Virginia (2024)

Overall offense: 360.9 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 229.0 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 131.9 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (107th)

Overall defense: 408.3 yards allowed per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 263.1 yards allowed per game (120th)

Rushing: 145.3 yards allowed per game (58th)

Scoring: 28.8 points allowed per game (94th)

Team leaders

Coastal Carolina (2024)

Passing: MJ Morris, 350 yards, five TDs, five INTs, 59.0 completion percentage (at Maryland)

Rushing: Jalen John, 583 yards, five TDs (at UMass)

Receiving: Jameson Tucker, 574 yards on 33 catches, six TDs

Virginia (2024)

Passing: Chandler Morris, 3,774 yards, 31 TDs, 12 INT, 63.1 completion percentage (at North Texas)

Rushing: J’Mari Taylor, 1,146 yards, 15 TDs (at N.C. Central)

Receiving: Cam Ross, 443 yards on 37 catches, three TDs (at James Madison)

Last game

Coastal Carolina lost 44-15 to UTSA in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last December, capping a 6-7 season.

Virginia lost 37-17 at rival Virginia Tech in November to cap a 5-7 season.

Next game

Coastal Carolina hosts Charleston Southern in its home opener on Sept. 6.

Virginia travels to N.C. State on Sept. 6 in an unusual game between longtime Atlantic Coast Conference programs that won’t count in the league standings as it was added outside the conference’s scheduling model.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.