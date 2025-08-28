Virginia opens Year 4 under Tony Elliott by hosting Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia by 11 1/2.
How to watch: ACC Network.
Key stats
Coastal Carolina (2024)
Overall offense: 373.7 yards per game (81st in FBS)
Passing: 201.2 yards per game (95th)
Rushing: 172.5 yards per game (49th)
Scoring: 28.7 points per game (61st)
Overall defense: 413.8 yards allowed per game (106th in FBS)
Passing: 227.8 yards allowed per game (85th)
Rushing: 186.1 yards allowed per game (108th)
Scoring: 31.6 points allowed per game (106th)
Virginia (2024)
Overall offense: 360.9 yards per game (93rd in FBS)
Passing: 229.0 yards per game (64th)
Rushing: 131.9 yards per game (94th)
Scoring: 22.7 points per game (107th)
Overall defense: 408.3 yards allowed per game (101st in FBS)
Passing: 263.1 yards allowed per game (120th)
Rushing: 145.3 yards allowed per game (58th)
Scoring: 28.8 points allowed per game (94th)
Team leaders
Coastal Carolina (2024)
Passing: MJ Morris, 350 yards, five TDs, five INTs, 59.0 completion percentage (at Maryland)
Rushing: Jalen John, 583 yards, five TDs (at UMass)
Receiving: Jameson Tucker, 574 yards on 33 catches, six TDs
Virginia (2024)
Passing: Chandler Morris, 3,774 yards, 31 TDs, 12 INT, 63.1 completion percentage (at North Texas)
Rushing: J’Mari Taylor, 1,146 yards, 15 TDs (at N.C. Central)
Receiving: Cam Ross, 443 yards on 37 catches, three TDs (at James Madison)
Last game
Coastal Carolina lost 44-15 to UTSA in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last December, capping a 6-7 season.
Virginia lost 37-17 at rival Virginia Tech in November to cap a 5-7 season.
Next game
Coastal Carolina hosts Charleston Southern in its home opener on Sept. 6.
Virginia travels to N.C. State on Sept. 6 in an unusual game between longtime Atlantic Coast Conference programs that won’t count in the league standings as it was added outside the conference’s scheduling model.
___
