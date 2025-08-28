Vanderbilt hosts Charleston Southern in season opener after bowl win

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt, Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch: ESPN Plus, SEC…

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt, Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ESPN Plus, SEC Network Plus.

Key stats

Charleston Southern (2024)

Overall offense: 268 yards per game (118th in FCS)

Passing: 124.2 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 143.8 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 14.2 points per game (120th)

Overall defense: 353.7 yards allowed per game (54th in FCS)

Passing: 200.8 yards allowed per game (45th)

Rushing: 152.8 yards allowed per game (64th)

Scoring: 26.75 points allowed per game (66thh)

Vanderbilt (2024)

Overall offense: 318.4 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 178.6 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 139.8 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (73rd)

Overall defense: 376.5 yards allowed per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 235.7 yards allowed per game (97th)

Rushing: 140.8 yards allowed per game (52nd)

Scoring: 23.38 points allowed per game (51st)

Team leaders

Charleston Southern (2024)

Passing: Kaleb Jackson, 826 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 52.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Autavius Ison, 795 yards on 171 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chris Rhone, 593 yards on 35 catches, 4 TDs

Vanderbilt (2024)

Passing: Diego Pavia, 2,293 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs, 59.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Pavia, 801 yards, 8 TDs

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 638 yards, 49 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Charleston Southern lost 41-7 at Florida State to finish the season 1-11 after 10-straight losses.

Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech 35-27 in the Birmingham Bowl.

Next game

Charleston Southern visits Coastal Carolina on Sept. 6. Vanderbilt visits Virginia Tech on Sept. 6.

