Utah visits UCLA on Saturday for season opener

Utah vs. UCLA, Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Utah by 6 1/2.

How to watch: Fox

Key stats

Utah (2024)

Overall offense: 329.8yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 199.4 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 130.4 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (102nd)

Overall defense: 329.7 yards allowed per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 199.4 yards allowed per game (98th)

Rushing: 129.4 yards allowed per game (35th)

Scoring: 20.67 points allowed per game (25th)

UCLA (2024)

Overall offense: 328.8 yards per game (118th)

Passing: 242.2 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 86.6 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 18.4 points per game (126th)

Overall defense: 340.8 yards allowed per game (39th)

Passing: 242.2 yards allowed per game (47th)

Rushing: 96.2 yards allowed per game (6th)

Scoring: 25.25 points allowed per game (69th)

Team leaders

Utah (2024)

Passing: Isaac Wilson, 1,510 yards, 10 TDs, 11 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Bernard, 1,009 yards on 197 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dorian Singer, 702 yards on 53 catches, 1 TD

UCLA (2024)

Passing: Ethan Garbers, 2,727 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: T.J. Harden, 536 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Moliki Matavao, 506 yards, 41 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Utah defeated UCF 28-14 to end the season 5-7 without a bowl bid.

UCLA beat Fresno State 20-13 to end the season 5-7 and miss a bowl bid.

Next game

Utah hosts Cal Poly on Sept. 6. UCLA visits UNLV on Sept. 6.

