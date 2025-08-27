USF hosts No. 25 Boise State in season opener

Boise State vs. USF, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 6. How to watch: ESPN,…

Boise State vs. USF, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 6.

How to watch: ESPN, ESPN Plus, Fubo

Key stats

Boise State (2024):

Overall offense: 466.0 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 225.6 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 240.4 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (5th)

Overall defense: 363.7 yards allowed per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 241.4 yards allowed per game (106th)

Rushing: 122.3 yards allowed per game (31st)

Scoring: 22.6 points allowed per game (37th in FBS)

Key stats

USF (2024):

Overall offense: 407.7 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 227.5 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 180.2 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (33rd)

Overall defense: 436.9 yards allowed per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 278.8 yards allowed per game (127th)

Rushing: 158.2 yards allowed per game (81st)

Scoring: 29.8 points allowed per game (100th)

Team leaders

Boise State (2024)

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 3,018 yards, 23 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ashton Jeanty, 2,601 yards on 374 carries, 29 TDs

Receiving: Cam Camper, 903 yards on 58catches, 4 TDs

USF (2024)

Passing: Bryce Archie,1,914 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kelley Joiner, 799 yards on 121 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Sean Atkins, 781 yards, 79 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

South Florida lost 35-28 to Rice to end the regular season, but beat San Jose State 41-39 in five overtimes in the Hawaii Bowl to go 7-6.

Boise State beat UNLV 21-7 in the Mountain West Conference championship game, but lost 31-14 to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl to finish with a 12-2 record.

Next game

Boise State hosts Eastern Washington on Sept. 5. South Florida travels to face the Florida Gators on Sept. 6.

