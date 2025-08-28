Live Radio
USC kicks off fourth season under Lincoln Riley hosting FBS newcomer Missouri State

The Associated Press

August 28, 2025, 11:12 AM

Missouri State vs. Southern California, Saturday, 7:30 EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: USC by 35.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Missouri State (2024)

Overall offense: 424.8 yards per game (17th in FCS)

Passing: 306.2 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 118.6 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (13th)

Overall defense: 391.7 yards allowed per game (83rd in FCS)

Passing: 213.8 yards allowed per game (58th)

Rushing: 177.9 yards allowed per game (95th)

Scoring: 30.2 points allowed per game (87th)

USC (2024)

Overall offense: 437.2 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 291.9 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 145.3 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (51st)

Overall defense: 377.1 yards allowed per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 yards allowed per game (98th)

Rushing: 141.2 yards allowed per game (53th)

Scoring: 24.1 points allowed per game (56th)

Team leaders

Missouri State (2024)

Passing: Jacob Clark, 3,604 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 177 yards on 47 carries, 1 TD (at FIU)

Receiving: Jmariyae Robinson, 585 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

USC (2024)

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 1,201 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Eli Sanders, 1,063 yards on 147 carries, 9 TDs (at New Mexico)

Receiving: Ja’Kobi Lane, 398 yards on 36 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Missouri State lost 45-9 to South Dakota State to end its last season before moving up to the FBS with an 8-4 record.

USC managed a winning season, 7-6, with a dramatic last second 35-31 victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Next game

Missouri State plays at Marshall on Sept. 6. USC hosts Georgia Southern on Sept. 6.

