Underwood becomes 4th freshman to start at QB for Michigan, leads 2 TD drives in 1st quarter

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood was welcomed with a roar from the Michigan Stadium crowd and kept the fans buzzing on the opening possessions of his college career.

Underwood, the fourth freshman to start at quarterback for college football’s winningest program, completed a pass on his first snap to Semaj Morgan and converted a third down with another throw to the junior receiver.

His sharp passes extended the game-opening drive that ended with Justice Haynes’ 56-yard touchdown run for the 14th-ranked Wolverines against New Mexico on Saturday night.

Underwood used his 6-foot-4, 230-pound body to block a safety to help Haynes run for a 5-yard touchdown on the second drive against the Lobos.

He was the nation’s top-ranked recruit last year at nearby Belleville High School.

Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU after arecruitment that included a FaceTime chat with former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and a connection with Oracle founder Larry Ellison, one of the world’s richest people.

