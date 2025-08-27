UCF, Jacksonville State clash in opener in coaching debuts

Jacksonville State vs. UCF, Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: UCF by 18 1/2. How to watch: ESPN+…

Jacksonville State vs. UCF, Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: UCF by 18 1/2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Jacksonville State (2024):

Overall offense: 441.6 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 190.4 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 251.2 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 36.0 points per game (11th)

Overall defense: 393.0 yards allowed per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 218.2 yards allowed per game (66th)

Rushing: 174.8 yards allowed per game (99th)

Scoring: 26.1 points allowed per game (78th)

UCF (2024):

Overall offense: 447.8 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 248.1 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (49th)

Overall defense: 339.0 yards allowed per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 218.7 yards allowed per game (67th)

Rushing: 120.3 yards allowed per game (29th)

Scoring: 26.9 points allowed per game (82nd)

Team leaders

Jacksonville State (2024)

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt, 287 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 41.0 completion percentage (at Kentucky)

Rushing: Cam Cook, 460 yards on 119 carries, 9 TDs (at TCU)

Receiving: Michael Pettway, 454 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

UCF

Passing: Cam Fancher, 1,528 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.4 completion percentage (at FAU)

Rushing: Jaden Nixon, 919 yards on 143 carries, 12 TDs (at Western Michigan)

Receiving: DJ Black, 939 yards, 11 TDs (at Limestone)

Last game

Jacksonville State defeated Western Kentucky 52-12 to win the Conference USA championship game before losing the in the Cure Bowl to Ohio 30-27.

UCF ended its season with a 28-14 loss to Utah, finishing 4-8.

Next game

Jacksonville State opens play in Conference USA at home against Liberty on Sept. 6. UCF hosts North Carolina A&T on Sept. 6.

