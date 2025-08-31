UC Davis scores 24 unanswered points to rally past Utah Tech 31-24 in opener

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Caden Pinnick connected with Samuel Gbatu Jr. for a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown in the fourth…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Caden Pinnick connected with Samuel Gbatu Jr. for a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and UC Davis scored 24 unanswered points to beat upset-minded Utah Tech 31-24 in a season opener on Saturday night.

Pinnick completed 21 of 31 passes for 253 yards and his three touchdown passes came after Utah Tech took a 24-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Reggie Graff threw two touchdown passes to help the Thunderbirds take a 21-point lead before the Aggies — ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll — staged their comeback.

Pinnick capped a 75-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring toss to Zach Jones to cut the deficit to 10. The defense forced a three-and-out and Pinnick hit Gbatu for a 20-yard TD four plays later to cut it to 24-21.

Drew Cofield picked off Graff and returned it 31 yards to set up Hunter Ridley’s 29-yard field goal for a 24-all tie with 12:42 left to play. Pinnick’s long scoring strike to Gbatu capped a nine-play 81-yard drive with 6:17 remaining.

Nate Rutchena picked off Bronson Barben to seal it in the final minute.

Jordan Fisher rushed for 105 yards and his 66-yard touchdown run put UC Davis up 7-3 after one quarter.

Barben totaled 222 yards on 24-for-39 passing with two interceptions. Graff completed 4 of 5 for 50 yards. Eric Olsen and Tru Tanner had the touchdown catches. Chris Street scored on a 1-yard plunge to put the Thunderbirds up 21.

