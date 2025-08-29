Towson beats Norfolk State 27-7 to spoil the start of the Michael Vick era for the Spartans

Andrew Indorf threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns, Kemarrion Battles rushed for 79 yards and Towson beat Norfolk State 27-7 on Thursday night to spoil the start of the Michael Vick era for the Spartans.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Andrew Indorf threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns, Kemarrion Battles rushed for 79 yards and Towson beat Norfolk State 27-7 on Thursday night to spoil the start of the Michael Vick era for the Spartans.

Towson secured the program’s first season-opening victory since 2022, while Norfolk State was looking for its first since 2018.

Towson led 13-0 after Caden Williams’ 50-yard field goal.

Indorf found Zay Perkins for a 36-yard touchdown on a third-and-20 play with 11:06 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Towson a 20-7 lead.

John Dunmore, Perkins and Jaceon Doss each had a touchdown catch for Towson. Dunmore had team-highs with five catches for 61 yards. CJ McClendon had six tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss.

Otto Kuhns was 19 of 27 for 219 yards passing for Norfolk State. DreSean Kendrick made 11 catches for 125 yards and Kam’Ryn Thomas added seven grabs for 105 yards.

Vick, the former NFL star and Newport News native, took over a program that finished 4-8 in 2024. Four of those losses came by a single possession.

