Live Radio
Home » College Football » The AP Top 25

The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

August 11, 2025, 11:58 AM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Texas (25) 0-0 1552 4
2. Penn St. (23) 0-0 1547 5
3. Ohio St. (11) 0-0 1472 1
4. Clemson (4) 0-0 1398 14
5. Georgia (1) 0-0 1331 6
6. Notre Dame 0-0 1325 2
7. Oregon (1) 0-0 1236 3
8. Alabama 0-0 1179 17
9. LSU 0-0 1174
10. Miami 0-0 889 18
11. Arizona St. 0-0 791 7
12. Illinois 0-0 713 16
13. South Carolina 0-0 667 19
14. Michigan 0-0 662
15. Florida 0-0 626
16. SMU 0-0 565 12
17. Kansas St. 0-0 512
18. Oklahoma 0-0 463
19. Texas A&M 0-0 434
20. Indiana 0-0 423 10
21. Mississippi 0-0 370 11
22. Iowa St. 0-0 309 15
23. Texas Tech 0-0 274
24. Tennessee 0-0 192 9
25. Boise St. 0-0 191 8

Others receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up