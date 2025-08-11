The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 10,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Texas (25) 0-0 1552 4 2. Penn St. (23) 0-0 1547 5 3. Ohio St. (11) 0-0 1472 1 4. Clemson (4) 0-0 1398 14 5. Georgia (1) 0-0 1331 6 6. Notre Dame 0-0 1325 2 7. Oregon (1) 0-0 1236 3 8. Alabama 0-0 1179 17 9. LSU 0-0 1174 – 10. Miami 0-0 889 18 11. Arizona St. 0-0 791 7 12. Illinois 0-0 713 16 13. South Carolina 0-0 667 19 14. Michigan 0-0 662 – 15. Florida 0-0 626 – 16. SMU 0-0 565 12 17. Kansas St. 0-0 512 – 18. Oklahoma 0-0 463 – 19. Texas A&M 0-0 434 – 20. Indiana 0-0 423 10 21. Mississippi 0-0 370 11 22. Iowa St. 0-0 309 15 23. Texas Tech 0-0 274 – 24. Tennessee 0-0 192 9 25. Boise St. 0-0 191 8

Others receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

