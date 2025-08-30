Texas Tech QB Behren Morton exits opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff after getting sacked

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton came up limping after getting sacked against FCS member Arkansas-Pine Bluff…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton came up limping after getting sacked against FCS member Arkansas-Pine Bluff and exited Saturday night’s game one play later.

The No. 23 Red Raiders were leading 30-0 in the second quarter when Tayvon Hardwick came off the edge and hit Morton low, tweaking the senior’s lower right leg. Hardwick was penalized for roughing the passer.

Morton took the next snap and handed off to J’Koby Williams, who ran 5 yards for a touchdown. Morton and coach Joey McGuire then conferred with the medical staff, and Morton left the field. He was still in uniform when he returned to the sideline before halftime.

Morton likely would have taken a seat not long after he got hit. He already had 201 yards passing and four touchdowns, and Texas Tech led 47-0 at the break.

The game went into a weather delay at halftime after lightning was reported in the area.

Will Hammond replaced Morton and led two more scoring drives as the Red Raiders put up points all eight times they had the ball before halftime with six touchdowns and two field goals.

Morton said he was entering the season healthy for the first time since his redshirt freshman season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The Red Raiders have lofty expectations after reportedly spending big to land one of the country’s top transfer classes.

