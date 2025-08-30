Texas State thrashes Eastern Michigan 52-27 with seven touchdowns

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brad Jackson and Beau Sparks connected for four touchdowns and the Bobcats’ rushing attack had…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brad Jackson and Beau Sparks connected for four touchdowns and the Bobcats’ rushing attack had 606 yards as Texas State beat Eastern Michigan 52-27 on Saturday evening in a season opener for both teams.

Jackson finished the night 18 of 26 with 214 yards and four touchdowns as the Bobcats racked up 593 total yards. Keldric Luster replaced Jackson in the fourth quarter, going 0 of 1.

Lincoln Pare led all rushers with 167 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Three running backs finished with over 50 yards and a touchdown for Texas State.

Jackson connected on 5-yard and 3-yard touchdown passes to Sparks in the third quarter en route to a 21-0 run for the Bobcats.

Noah Kim went 23 of 34 for 248 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Michigan. Dontae McMillan added 78 yards on the ground and Joey Mattord and Tavierre Dunlap each ran for a touchdown.

Sparks caught four touchdowns in seven receptions for 82 yards.

