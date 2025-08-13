Tennessee Tech makes historic move to Southern Conference, leaving Ohio Valley after 77 years

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Tech announced Wednesday that the school is switching to the Southern Conference on July 1,…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Tech announced Wednesday that the school is switching to the Southern Conference on July 1, 2026, and leaving the Ohio Valley Conference, where the Golden Eagles had been members since 1949.

“This historic move changes the trajectory of our athletic aspirations and makes a statement to our campus and our community that Tech sports will be a part of a vibrant conference with new geographic rivalries,” athletic director Casey Fox said in a statement.

That will make the Southern Conference an 11-team league when Tennessee Tech joins East Tennessee State, Chattanooga, The Citadel, Furman, Mercer, North Carolina-Greensboro, Samford, Virginia Military Institute, Western Carolina and Wofford.

Tennessee Tech will have 14 of its 15 sports competing in the Southern Conference. Beach volleyball is not a conference sport.

The Golden Eagles are the preseason pick to win the Ohio Valley Conference-Big South title after going 7-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play last season. Tennessee Tech is ranked No. 22 in the Football Championship Series’ Top 25.

“Tech proves that winning and academic achievement go hand-in-hand — the Southern Conference standard,” Southern Conference Commissioner Michael Cross said.

OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said the league has adapted to college athletics’ ever-changing landscape for 80 years.

“Our collective institutions and athletic programs remain committed to the conference, to one another and to our football association, and we will continue to aggressively pursue additional membership,” she said in a statement.

