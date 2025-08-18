TCU sets sights on Big 12 title with Hoover leading the charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU seemed to finally be getting back on track with Josh Hoover fully established at…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU seemed to finally be getting back on track with Josh Hoover fully established at quarterback and an improving defense. The trick is carrying that into a new season with a brutal early schedule.

After surprising everyone three years ago with an undefeated regular season and making the national championship game in coach Sonny Dykes’ debut, the Horned Frogs stumbled to a losing record in 2023 and then were 3-3 halfway through last season after ugly losses against SMU and four-win teams UCF and Houston. They went on to a 9-4 record by winning their final four games, the longest streak any Big 12 team takes into this season.

“What is a successful season for us? It’s to reach our potential, I really do believe that,” Dykes said. “If you go back to 2022 and you said what would have been a successful season from the outside looking in, maybe 7–8 wins? We went 12–0 and ended up playing for a national championship.”

While saying he doesn’t know yet what the potential is this season, that came with an important caveat.

“I think we’re at that point in our program right now where if we’re not in the Big 12 championship game, it’s probably not a successful season,” he said. “We think this team is capable of doing that. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Football, fishing and hunting

Hoover is somewhat oblivious to any of the attention, or rather lack of, paid to the QB who went from throwing for 439 yards and four TDs as an injury replacement in his first start two years to almost 4,000 yards last season.

“I don’t really pay attention to stuff. I’m not really on social media,” said Hoover, who threw for 3,949 yards and 27 TDs. “I just play football and do my thing off the field, hunt and fish, and just show up every day and try to get better. … All I’m worried about is being the best I can be, maximizing my potential to be the best quarterback I can for TCU, and winning a Big 12 championship.”

Better feel for defense

This is the second year with defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, the former Boise State head coach. There were plenty of adjustments with the new coach in a 4-2-5 scheme, but the unit got better. After allowing 37 points a game against its first five FBS opponents (including 66 to SMU), TCU held the last seven to under 20 a game.

“This time last year we couldn’t line up, so it’s just completely different,” Dykes said. “It’s encouraging.”

Namdi Obiazor (81 tackles) and Kaleb Elarms-Orr (54 tackles) return in the middle of that defense. Safety Bud Clark is in his sixth year, already with 50 games played.

“Everybody’s energetic, and everybody’s eager to learn,” said Clark, who had 67 tackles and three interceptions. “So I feel like that alone says a lot.”

Still plenty to catch

The Frogs are confident about their passing game despite the departures of their top three receivers, all in NFL camps after combining for 179 catches for 2,378 yards and 17 TDs last year.

Former Boise State transfer Eric McAlister is a big playmaker who had 39 catches for 762 yards(19.5 yards per catch) and five TDs. All but four of his catches went for a first down or touchdown. Reliable tight end DJ Rogers is back, plus TCU has new transfers Jordan Dwyer (1,192 yards, 12 TDs receiving at Idaho) and Joseph Manjack IV (Houston), and at least a trio of freshmen who could make an immediate impact.

“They did a great job of recruiting young receivers,” Hoover said. “I think we’re going to have good receivers here for a very long time.”

Tough go early

Two years after losing at home to Colorado in coach Deion Sanders’ debut, the Frogs open this season at North Carolina for six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick’s first game with the Tar Heels.

TCU’s non-conference slate also includes hosting No. 16 SMU, a playoff team last season and Dykes’ former team, on Sept. 20. The conference opener follows at reigning champ No. 11 Arizona State, before hosting Colorado and going to No. 17 Kansas State to reach the midpoint of the season.

——-

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.