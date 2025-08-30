Taylen Blaylock has pick-6, key plays in Furman’s 23-21 win over William & Mary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Taylen Blaylock opened the scoring with a 43-yard interception return and then sealed the season-opener with…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Taylen Blaylock opened the scoring with a 43-yard interception return and then sealed the season-opener with two more big defensive plays in leading Furman to a 23-21 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

After the Paladins ended three-straight drives with Ian Williams field goals to take the lead, the Tribe had one last shot. On third-and-1 Blaylock burst into the backfield to tackle Rashad Raymond for a 4-yard loss. He then broke up the fourth-down pass and Furman ran out the last 1:56 from the Tribe 35.

Williams had a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter and then connected from 42- and 32-yards in the fourth, handing William & Mary just its third loss in 47 FCS non-conference games. The Tribe had been 59-6 when leading after three quarters.

After Blaylock’s pick-6, William and Mary tied the game on a 3-yard run by Rashad Raymond. However, Devin Hester Jr., returned the ensuing kick 75 yards, setting up Trey Hedden’s 4-yard pass to Evan James for a 14-7 Furman lead.

Tyler Hughes capped a pair of long drives in the second half, the first on a 1-yard run then with a 9-yard pass to Sean McElwain, for a 21-14 lead for William & Mary.

