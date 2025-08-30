Switzer scores game-winning touchdown, Presbyterian beats Mercer 15-10

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zach Switzer capped an 80-yard drive with a 16-yard run with 56 seconds remaining to send…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zach Switzer capped an 80-yard drive with a 16-yard run with 56 seconds remaining to send Presbyterian past Mercer 15-10 on Saturday.

Switzer only managed 33 rushing yards on nine carries, but none were more important than his go-ahead burst that gave Presbyterian its first season-opening win since 2021 and avenged a 63-10 loss to Mercer in last season’s opener.

Collin Hurst was 25 for 38 with 303 yards and one touchdown for the Blue Hose and Dominic Kibby had 9 receptions for 114 yards. BJ Atkins reeled in six catches for 57 yards. The Blue Hose were 3 for 5 on fourth downs, and had possession for almost 36 minutes.

The Blue Hose defense held Mercer to 241 yards of total offense, and 4 for 13 on third down. The Bears reached the Presbyterian 28-yard line but had two incomplete passes before time ran out.

Presbyterian snapped a three-game losing streak in the all-time series against Mercer, which the Bears lead 11-6 since 1927.

