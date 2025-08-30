Strong throws 3 TDs in debut, McNeese sets new yardage record in 54-9 win over Louisiana Christian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jake Strong threw three touchdowns, four different ball carriers rushed for touchdowns, and at least…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jake Strong threw three touchdowns, four different ball carriers rushed for touchdowns, and at least three school records were broken in McNeese State’s 54-9 drubbing of NAIA-member Louisiana Christian in the season opener on Saturday.

Strong, a sophomore transfer from Texas Tech, distributed the ball effectively in his debut for the Southland Conference’s Cowboys, going 22 for 28 for 305 yards before being relieved by backup quarterback Alex Flores. McNeese had 10 different players catch a pass.

The egalitarian approach continued on the ground, where four different players scored touchdowns and carried the ball more than six times.

Bryce Strong (39 yards), Marquez Davis (69 yards), Tre’Vonte Citizen (73 yards) and Coleby Hamm (97 yards) all had carries longer than 16 yards and found their way into the end zone.

Those efforts netted school records of 664 total yards and 39 first downs, eclipsing records of 644 yards and 35 first downs, respectively.

McNeese head coach Matt Viator officially became the winningest coach in McNeese history at 79 wins, overtaking Bobby Keasler’s 78-win total from 1990-1998. Viator coached the team from 2006-15, and returned this year after spending five years as the head coach of Louisiana-Monroe, and three more as a quality control coach for Louisiana.

— Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.