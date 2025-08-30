Starks, in first college start, leads Howard past Florida A&M 10-9 with two-minute drill heroics

MIAMI (AP) — Tyriq Starks orchestrated a 10-play two-minute drill and Matt Conord kicked a game-winning 43-yard field goal as…

MIAMI (AP) — Tyriq Starks orchestrated a 10-play two-minute drill and Matt Conord kicked a game-winning 43-yard field goal as Howard rallied to defeat Florida A&M 10-9 in the Orange Blossom Classic on Saturday.

Starks, in his first collegiate start, went 17 for 28 with 145 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception, and added 30 yards on the ground to give the Bison their first season-opening win since 2017.

The Bison offense, despite only producing 195 yards of total offense, scored the lone touchdown of the game when CJ Neely reeled in a 2-yard reception in the second quarter.

Cam Dyson and Ja’Quavion Smith had seven tackles each to pace the Howard defense, which held Florida A&M to 272 yards of total offense and 5-for-15 on third down.

Howard’s final drive was in danger of stalling after Starks was sacked for 9 yards, but he immediately answered with a 21-yard pass to KD Mosley for a first down.

For the Rattlers, RJ Johnson was 17 for 32 with 183 yards passing, connecting with Jalen Rogers four times for 51 yards.

